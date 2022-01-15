Man linked to IM seeks dismissal of complaint

AN ACCUSED booked for allegedly sending emails before blasts linked to terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen has moved court seeking dismissal of the complaint against him on the ground of non-appearance of the prosecution.

Ajaz Shaikh, through his lawyers Shraddha Vavhal and Zeeshan Khan, recently filed an application stating that since the matter was assigned to a particular court on August 14, 2017, for 58 dates – till 2019 – no official from the Cyber Cell police has been present so that the case could proceed.

He claimed that while the court last year directed the prosecution to take steps to proceed with the case and notices were issued multiple times, no reply was filed. The application said that no official has appeared to provide copies as per order of the court. It added that there is “deliberate absenteeism”.

Following the plea, the court has asked the prosecution to file a reply. Shaikh, who is currently an undertrial in the case, which was lodged in 2017 for sending emails before terror attacks, has also been named in the Mumbai 2011 triple blasts case. He was awarded the death penalty in 2016 for the Hyderabad blasts.