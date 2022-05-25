Mumbai: Man kills woman, takes body to Mahim from Goregaon in local train

The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly killed a 30-year-old woman, stuffed her body in a sack and carried it, first in an autorickshaw and then in a local train, before throwing it on the railway track.

The deceased Sarika Chalke was a resident of Santosh Nagar near Film City in Goregaon (east). She worked as a domestic help at Satellite Tower where the accused, Vikas Khairnar, also worked as a housekeeper. Residents of Santosh Nagar, they knew each other for three years, said the police.

The government railway police (GRP) on Tuesday found the woman’s body stuffed inside a sack on the track between Mahim and Matunga stations. Her throat was slit with a knife and there were four stab wounds on her stomach and more on her hand.

A special team of Mumbai Central railway police and railway police crime branch started searching for missing complaints and found a match with one registered at the Dindoshi police station. “We contacted the woman’s husband who told us that she left home on May 23 around 8 am for her workplace but never returned home,” said Sandeep Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of police, GRP.

The police team then checked CCTV cameras in the vicinity and confirmed that the victim had gone to her workplace. During the investigation, they found out that the accused Khairnar had lent her Rs 3,000 and was asking her to return it. Over this issue, Khairnar murdered her in the toilet on the third floor of the residential building around 3 pm on May 23, said the police. The police also suspect that he was having one-sided love for her.

“He then stuffed her body in a sack and covered it with two more sacks. He took it out of the tower telling people it was trash which he was throwing away,” said Kedari Pawar, senior inspector of Mumbai Central GRP.

“He took the sack in a rickshaw to Goregaon railway station from where he got into the luggage compartment of a slow local train to Churchgate. He threw the sack between Mahim and Matunga railway station and fled from the spot. The woman is survived by her husband and two children aged below five years,” said the police.