Man kills wife, dies after consuming poison

A 43-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before consuming poison, leading to his death, at their Dadar residence early Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Samajiskar and his wife Shubhangi. The police said Vinod, who worked as a peon in a private company, was facing debts.

The incident took place at the couple’s rented house at Kesri Patrawala chawl at Senpati Bapat Marg between 7.30 am and 12 noon. Senior Inspector Mahesh Mugutrao from Dadar police said, “They have a 17-year-old daughter who studies in a junior college. She left house at 7.30 am and we were informed about the incident at noon… thus the incident happened in between.”

A neighbour told The Indian Express, “Usually by 8.30 am, Shubhangi would open the door, come to the veranda and talk to us. But on Thursday, she did not open the door.”

Sometime later, assuming that the couple was asleep, the neighbours went to their doorsteps and rang the bell. “Nobody responded… we then reached out to their relatives who stay nearby at Ambedkar Nagar,” said a neighbour.

In the meantime, Shubhangi’s brother who stays at Kankavli in Sindhudurg was also trying to reach the couple, failing which, he reached out to their relatives in Mumbai.

The police said the relatives and the neighbours then broke open the door. “As soon as we opened the door, we noticed a foul smell… both the bodies were found lying on the carpet on the floor,” said a neighbour.

Advertisement

The Dadar police was informed, which sent the bodies to KEM hospital, where the couple was declared brought dead before admission. Later in the day, postmortem examination was conducted on the bodies.

“We have found a suicide note in which Samajiskar has mentioned that he killed Shubhangi before ending his life. He has also written that he was debt-ridden, due to which we believe that he took this step,” said Mugutrao.

He added, “As there is no mark on her body, we suspect Samajiskar killed his wife by mixing rat poison in her food or some drink. He also consumed the same rat poison. But we are awaiting postmortem reports.”

Advertisement

The neighbours, however, said that Vinod had never spoken to them that he had taken loans.

While a case of murder has been registered against Vinod, an accidental death report has also been filed.