Man kills wife by pushing her in front of moving train

A man allegedly killed his wife by pushing her in front of a moving train at Vasai Road railway station on Monday. A murder case has been registered against him by the railway police.

An officer said that the incident was captured in CCTV footage which went viral on social media. As per the footage, the incident took place at 4.10 am in which the man is seen waking his sleeping wife up, dragging her to the edge of the railway platform and pushing her on the tracks in the path of oncoming Awadh Express, said an official. He added that the man appeared to be in his 30s.

The footage shows the woman was sleeping with her two children on Platform No 5 before her husband woke her up, an official said. After pushing his wife, the man picks up his two children and a backpack and flees. The woman died on the spot. The accused was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan, and was spotted at both these railway stations. Police said they are looking for the accused.