scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Man kills wife by pushing her in front of moving train

The footage shows the woman was sleeping with her two children on Platform No 5 before her husband woke her up, an official said.

Police said they are looking for the accused.

A man allegedly killed his wife by pushing her in front of a moving train at Vasai Road railway station on Monday. A murder case has been registered against him by the railway police.

An officer said that the incident was captured in CCTV footage which went viral on social media. As per the footage, the incident took place at 4.10 am in which the man is seen waking his sleeping wife up, dragging her to the edge of the railway platform and pushing her on the tracks in the path of oncoming Awadh Express, said an official. He added that the man appeared to be in his 30s.

More from Mumbai

The footage shows the woman was sleeping with her two children on Platform No 5 before her husband woke her up, an official said. After pushing his wife, the man picks up his two children and a backpack and flees. The woman died on the spot. The accused was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan, and was spotted at both these railway stations. Police said they are looking for the accused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:55:39 am
Next Story

Watch: Deepak Chahar ‘Mankads’ Kaia, does not appeal

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement