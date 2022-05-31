Man kills self over loan recovery harassment, 1 from Rajasthan held

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Rajashthan was traced and arrested recently for abetting the suicide of a 38-year-old man from Malad (east) by continuously harassing him and sending his morphed nude photos to people in his locality, relatives and colleagues.

The 22-year-old is part of a larger gang, who are hired as loan recovery agents and sexually harass men as well as women who take online loans of a few thousand rupees from mobile apps. While sanctioning the loan, the gang used to take access to the loanee’s entire contact list which they later misused to harass them.

The accused, identified as Raju Khadaw, is a resident of Gajsinghpura in Rajasthan and a second-year science student. Based on technical evidence, a team from the north region cyber police arrested him on May 28.

Police found four mobile phones from him and said they will be sending them to the forensic lab for analysis. Khadaw’s custody was handed over to Kurar police who produced him before a magistrate court on Sunday and got his custody till May 1.

The deceased, Sandeep Korgavkar, a salesman by profession and a native of Kudal, Sindhudurg, die by suicide when he was alone at home in Kurar village in Malad.

Korgavkar’s brother Dataguru, the complainant in the case, said, “My brother was being harassed from last month by these agents, who claimed that he took a loan from them through a mobile app called ‘Hello cash’. They called him 50 times from five different numbers and also sent him obscene messages. My brother was very tense and was feeling very insulted.”

“The accused then sent morphed nude photographs of my brother to his colleagues in the office, including women colleagues. My brother had called me to inform me about this and I told him not to worry we will sort this out. He earned Rs 25,000 a month…” Dataguru alleged.