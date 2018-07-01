Man kills rickshaw driver after argument over hair colour at Shivaji Nagar

A 23-year-old man stabbed a 25-year-old rickshaw driver to death at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi on Saturday, following an argument over the accused’s hair colour. The accused, Kamal Sayyed, fled from the spot, while the victim died on way to hospital. Police said the incident took place around 4.30 pm when Sayyed, 23, and the deceased, Mohamed Hussain Shaikh, got into an argument. They both knew each other. Sayyed coloured his hair for which Hussain had mocked him.

“During their interaction, Hussain touched Sayyed’s hair, which angered him and they started fighting. In a fit of rage, Sayyed stabbed Hussain six times with a knife and fled from the spot,” an officer said.

The police have registered a case of murder and are looking for the accused.

