Man ‘kills mother, disposes body in Matheran’; arrested

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 74-year-old mother at her residence in Juhu and disposing her body near Matheran with the assistance of their domestic help.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Kapoor and the victim as Veena Kapoor. The domestic help, Chotu alias Lalukumar Mandal (25), has also been arrested. Police suspect that the murder may be linked to an ongoing property dispute in the family. Sachin was fighting a case against his mother in court over their property.

Sachin, who earlier worked as a teacher and is currently unemployed, used to live with his mother in her four-bedroom flat at Kalpataru Society in Juhu. Sachin’s elder brother is a software professional and lives in the USA, said police. “Sachin and Kapoor stayed together in Juhu. On Tuesday, the USA-based son was trying to reach her over the phone but as she was not reachable, he called the watchman of the building and asked him to check on her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar (zone IX).

The watchman then went upstairs to check but no one answered the doorbell. He then informed Kapoor’s son in the USA, who lodged a missing report at Juhu police station on Tuesday night. Police started suspecting that Sachin had something to do with Kapoor going missing, but could not trace him for hours. They finally located him early on Wednesday on the basis of his call data record. He was subsequently arrested.

Confirming the arrest, Senior Police Inspector Ajitkumar Dattatraya Vartak said, “Sachin was located in Juhu. After Sachin was caught and taken into custody for interrogation, he confessed to the crime, after which he took us to Matheran as he had disposed her body there with Mandal’s help.” Police believe that Sachin initially manhandled his mother in the apartment and in the heat of the moment, he hit her on the head with a baseball bat, after which he put her body in a plastic bag and then in a carton box. He sought the help of Mandal, who was hired some years ago and used to stay with the family, said police.

Sachin and Mandal then took Kapoor’s body to the ground floor in a wheelchair, and from there to Matheran in a car, said police.

Sachin threw his mother’s body into a valley, which is over 100 feet deep, in Matheran, said police. “We are trying to verify whether its Kapoor’s body… we will send it for post-mortem, after which it will be clear as to how she was killed,” said Vartak.

“We have found CCTV footage in which they can be seen carrying her body in a carton box and putting it inside a car,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayprakash Bhosale.