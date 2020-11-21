Man kills girlfriend with metal power grinder, dies by suicide

The bodies of the deceased, Sandeep Saxena (36) and Jayanti Saha (33), were found in Sandeep's apartment at Prasadam Residency.

An electrical engineer allegedly murdered his girlfriend with a metal power grinder and took his own life at Ambernath in Thane on Thursday.

The police, who found the bodies in the evening, said the couple was involved in an extramarital relationship. The motive behind their deaths is yet to be identified.

The bodies of the deceased, Sandeep Saxena (36) and Jayanti Saha (33), were found in Sandeep’s apartment at Prasadam Residency. He was found sprawled on the floor while Jayanti was lying on a mattress on the floor, said police. A power grinder plugged into a socket has been found, said an officer.

While Sandeep worked at a factory, Jayanti was the wife of his colleague Ajit Saha. The police said that the Sahas had been separated and that Sandeep was also living separately from his wife.

The deceased got to know each other well, as Sandeep would frequently visit the Sahas at their home. After she separated from Ajit, Jayanti entered into a relationship with Sandeep, the officer said.

“Saha was aware of the relationship between his wife and friend,” said Senior Inspector M S Bhoge of Shivaji Nagar police station.

Ajit registered a missing person’s complaint with the police on Tuesday when his wife did not return home and could not be reached on her phone. On Thursday evening, the police found the bodies after visiting Sandeep’s home to inquire about Jayanti’s whereabouts.

“We are recording statements of the woman’s husband and other family members to find out what happened,” Bhoge said.

Prashant Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), said that Sandeep had easy access to the power grinder, as he used one in his factory. “It appears that he first killed the woman before taking his own life. For now we have registered a case of accidental death,” he added.

