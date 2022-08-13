scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Man kills girlfriend by pushing her into Bhayandar creek, held

The police said the woman was pressuring him to marry her and as he did not wish to marry so early, Abhishek Vithoba Sarfare allegedly took Ankita Suresh Shivagan to the railway bridge at Bhayandar and pushed her into the creek. The incident took place on August 31.

Written by Sagar Rajput | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 12:20:46 am
Subsequently, a case of murder was registered and Sarfare was arrested. During interrogation, Sarfare allegedly told the police that they had been seeing each other since 2016. (File)

The Malabar Hill police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his 20-year-old girlfriend by pushing her into the creek at Bhayandar.

The police said the woman was pressuring him to marry her and as he did not wish to marry so early, Abhishek Vithoba Sarfare allegedly took Ankita Suresh Shivagan to the railway bridge at Bhayandar and pushed her into the creek. The incident took place on August 31.

“Sarfare called the woman to Grant Road railway station on the pretext of showing her a creek… following which, they caught a train around 3 pm and went to Bhayandar,” said an officer.

“Sarfare then took Shivagan to the railway bridge where they spent some time… he then allegedly pushed her into the creek.” Following this, Sarfare went home.

Subsequently, when Shivagan, a resident of Malabar Hill, did not reach home, her cousin Chandrakant reported the matter to Malabar Hill police station. A missing report was filed. “When we scrutinised her call data records, we found that she was constantly talking to Sarfare. Even their cellphone location showed that they were in Bhayandar at the same time,” said the officer. The police went on to detain Sarfare for questioning and he confessed to the crime.

“The body was found floating in the creek the next day. An Accidental Death Report was registered at Uran police station,” said the officer. After Sarfare confessed, the Malabar Hill police contacted Uran police, under whose jurisdiction the creek fell.

“We shared a photo of the woman with them and after they confirmed that the remains belonged to her, a team was sent to Bhayandar along with Sarfare and Shivagan’s brother. They confirmed that it was Shivagan’s body,” said the officer.

The Malabar Hill police took possession of the body and handed it over to Shivagan’s family. Subsequently, a case of murder was registered and Sarfare was arrested. During interrogation, Sarfare allegedly told the police that they had been seeing each other since 2016.

“They were in school together at Rajapur in Ratnagiri. While he worked as a security guard, she was a domestic help… they had started dating since 2016,” said the officer. However, for the last few months, Shivagan’s was pressuring Sarfare to marry her.

“She was threatening him that she would tell everyone about them at Rajapur. As he feared that this will lead to social stigma for his family staying there, he decided to kill her…,” the officer said. Sarfare was on Friday produced in court, which remanded him in police custody till August 18.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 12:20:46 am

