Man kills friend over Rs 3,000 in Mumbai

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing his friend to death at Antop Hill area following a dispute over money, police said.

The accused, Sabir Shaikh, had got into an argument with his friend Naki Khan (19) outside a bank at Antop Hill around 8 pm on Thursday, police said. Naki was to return Sabir Rs 3,000, but had been delaying the payment for several days, they said.

Sabir allegedly stabbed Naki and fled. The victim was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital.

