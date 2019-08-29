Mumbai: Man ‘kills’ father over constant taunting, held

THE J J Marg police has arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly killing his father. The accused, police said, was allegedly irritated with his 56-year-old father, who would taunt him for being jobless and not contributing to household expenses.

The incident took place around 3.45 pm on Tuesday, when Shahnawaz Ansari’s father Akhil taunted him again for being jobless, police said. “There was an argument between the two, following which the accused took a knife and stabbed him on his face, throat and stomach,” an officer said. Shahnawaz then rushed his father to JJ hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A case on charge of murder was later registered by the JJ Marg police. “While inquiring, we called his son to the police station to record his statement during which he confessed to the crime following which he was arrested,” an investigator said. The accused said he was irritated as his father kept taunting him, owing to which he stabbed him in anger.