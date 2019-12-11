Mumbai man kills daughter: Search for bag with body parts on, say police

The accused, Arvind Tiwari, allegedly killed his daughter Princi as she wanted to marry a Muslim man. The accused, Arvind Tiwari, allegedly killed his daughter Princi as she wanted to marry a Muslim man.

Thane Police, who have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 22-year-old daughter and recovered a suitcase containing some of her body parts, said they had begun a search for another bag in which the accused allegedly stuffed her head and torso and flung it in the Ulhas river.

The accused, Arvind Tiwari, who allegedly killed his daughter Princi as she wanted to marry a man from the Muslim community, had stopped her from going to work since November 30 and also taken away her phone, the police said. Tiwari told the police the immediate provocation for killing her was a fight they had over her refusal to eat anything in protest.

After allegedly killing her on December 5 night, Tiwari hacked the body, stuffing the lower half in a suitcase and the head and torso in another bag. The police said the accused threw the bag in the Ulhas river. He left the suitcase in an auto-rickshaw in panic after the driver got suspicious and fled. The suitcase helped the police track him down.

ACP (Kalyan division) Anil Powar said Tiwari was produced before the court and remanded in police custody for six days. Based on his interrogation so far, the police said Princi had told her father about wanting to marry a Muslim colleague two weeks back. “Ever since, the two had been fighting. Tiwari did not allow her to go to her Bhandup office and also took away her phone. She would spend all day at their Indira Nagar residence in Titwala,” Powar said.

Princi and her father lived in the city while her mother and three younger sisters live in Jaunpur in UP. After completing her graduation, Princi had come to the city to work nearly six months back.

The police said on December 5 when Tiwari returned home, he found neither had Princi cooked food nor eaten anything. When he asked her to eat something, she refused and the two had an argument. He wanted to take her back to their village. Tiwari claimed his daughter then consumed poison.

After killing her, Tiwari told the police, he kept the body in the bathroom that night and went to Kalyan to purchase large knives on Friday morning. He then chopped the body through the day.

On Saturday morning, he took the girl’s head and torso in a bag to Durgadi bridge connecting Kalyan and Bhiwandi, from where he flung it in the Ulhas river. “He works at a Malad-based travel agency and several of the trucks he dealt with came via this bridge. That could be a reason for selecting the spot,” Powar said.

Tiwari then came home and went to sleep. Next day on Sunday morning, he went to dispose of the other parts at the same spot. “While getting in an auto-rickshaw from Kalyan station, the driver asked him what was in the bag that was stinking,” an officer said.

Tiwari panicked and fled the spot leaving the bag following which the auto driver informed the police and the case was solved.

