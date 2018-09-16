Man kills brother over borrowing phone, held

The accused has been identified as Santosh Pawar. (Image used for representational purpose) The accused has been identified as Santosh Pawar. (Image used for representational purpose)

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating his brother to death over a petty dispute. The accused ran away after attacking his brother on Friday , police said, but was later tracked down and arrested the same day.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Pawar (32). “Pawar and his elder brother, deceased Dattatreya, lived in the same house in Base village near Bhiwandi. On Friday, Dattatreya borrowed Santosh’s phone and the two brothers fought over this,” said an officer with Bhiwandi police. The accused allegedly hit the deceased with a heavy iron rod multiple times. “While Dattatreya collapsed, Santosh fled the house. Neighbours called the police and we arrested him in the evening,” the officer said.

Dattatreya was rushed to the civil hospital, where he was declared dead, police said. “We have booked Santosh for murder. He has been remanded in police custody till September 17,” an officer said.

