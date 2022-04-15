Man kills 17-year-old female friend, dies by suicide after jumping in front of running train

A 21-year-old man allegedly killed his 17-year-old female friend in a hotel and then died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon after the two had a verbal altercation in their hotel room, when, in a fit of rage, the 21-year-old strangled his friend to death. He then left the hotel under the pretext of getting food.

Two hours later, his remains were recovered from the track between Kandivali and Borivali railway stations, said an investigator.

“They checked into the hotel at around 2.30 pm, after which we suspect that they had a heated argument,” said a senior police official.

Police said the two had been in a relationship for a while and the girl had shared some intimate pictures of herself with the man. The girl’s mother told police that he had demanded Rs 15,000 from her and threatened to post her pictures on social media if she didn’t pay him.

“We believe that the two had a heated discussion in the hotel room over this, following which he suffocated her with a pillow in rage and when she fell unconscious, he strangled her to death,” added the police officer.

The man then left the hotel on the pretext of getting food and switched off his phone, said police. When he did not return, hotel staffers started calling him but his phone was switched off.

“The hotel staffers got suspicious and opened the door with the help of a second set of keys, and they found the girl’s body,” said an officer.

Hotel staffers alerted police, who rushed the girl to the hospital. She was declared dead before admission.

“We identified the two with the help of documents we found in her bag. She is a student of Class IX. Later, after informing her family, we registered a case of murder. We had received information that he was on his way to Borivali and while we were chasing him, we came to know that he had died by suicide,” said the police officer.

According to Government Railway Police officials, the man jumped in front of a running train on Wednesday evening. The driver of the train informed the station master, who forwarded the information to Borivali GRP officials.

“When we went to the spot, we found his remains near a drain on the track…,” said a senior inspector of GRP.

GRP officials have registered an accidental death report.

“We have registered a case of murder and we will soon submit a summary report in court informing that the accused in the case is dead,” said another police officer.