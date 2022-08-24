scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Mumbai: Man who killed wife by pushing her in front of moving train arrested

Ansari suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and used to fight with her, the police said.

A team of 25 crime branch officials and local Vasai GRP started hunting for leads. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Government Railway Police (GRP) Tuesday arrested from Bhiwandi a 35-year-old labourer who allegedly killed his wife by pushing her in front of a moving train at the Vasai Road railway station the previous day.

The accused has been identified as Mehendi Hasan Ansari, who lived in Bhiwandi and is a native of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. A painter by profession, Ansari has been in Mumbai since the age of 17, said the police. He married the victim, Nurunisa, 25, in 2016 and the couple had two children — a five-year-old boy and a 15-month-old daughter.

Ansari suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and used to fight with her, the police said. She had left home earlier this month and returned only a few days ago, they added.

After another fight, she again left the house and on Sunday, Ansari called her and she told him she was in Vasai. He reached Vasai with the kids and the couple fought and roamed around at the railway station for 12 hours, said the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

As per the CCTV footage, around 4 am Monday, Ansari woke her up when he saw the Avadh Express approaching the station. He dragged her to the edge of the platform and pushed her on the tracks in the path of the oncoming train. The woman died on the spot while Ansari returned to Bhiwandi with the children, the police said.

A team of 25 crime branch officials and local Vasai GRP started hunting for leads. A police constable at the station, who had spoken with Nurunisa, told the GRP that she said she did not want to go with her husband because he fights with her. Ansari had also asked the constable to tell his wife to go with him. The constable left after telling her that she should go with her husband and complain to the police if the harassment continues.

More from Mumbai

“We checked many CCTV cameras and ascertained they got down at Kalyan and took a rickshaw to Bhiwandi,” said Sandeep Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of police, western zone, GRP. “We then tapped our informers and auto rickshaw wallas and nabbed the accused. He said he suspected her character,” said Arshuddin Shaikh, senior inspector of crime branch, GRP.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:28:32 am
Next Story

CWC to meet Sunday to approve exact schedule for election of Congress president

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

The mystery spinner; a tie without super over
5 classic Asia Cup matches

The mystery spinner; a tie without super over

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement