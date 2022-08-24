Mumbai: Man who killed wife by pushing her in front of moving train arrested

The Government Railway Police (GRP) Tuesday arrested from Bhiwandi a 35-year-old labourer who allegedly killed his wife by pushing her in front of a moving train at the Vasai Road railway station the previous day.

The accused has been identified as Mehendi Hasan Ansari, who lived in Bhiwandi and is a native of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. A painter by profession, Ansari has been in Mumbai since the age of 17, said the police. He married the victim, Nurunisa, 25, in 2016 and the couple had two children — a five-year-old boy and a 15-month-old daughter.

Ansari suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and used to fight with her, the police said. She had left home earlier this month and returned only a few days ago, they added.

After another fight, she again left the house and on Sunday, Ansari called her and she told him she was in Vasai. He reached Vasai with the kids and the couple fought and roamed around at the railway station for 12 hours, said the police.

As per the CCTV footage, around 4 am Monday, Ansari woke her up when he saw the Avadh Express approaching the station. He dragged her to the edge of the platform and pushed her on the tracks in the path of the oncoming train. The woman died on the spot while Ansari returned to Bhiwandi with the children, the police said.

A team of 25 crime branch officials and local Vasai GRP started hunting for leads. A police constable at the station, who had spoken with Nurunisa, told the GRP that she said she did not want to go with her husband because he fights with her. Ansari had also asked the constable to tell his wife to go with him. The constable left after telling her that she should go with her husband and complain to the police if the harassment continues.

“We checked many CCTV cameras and ascertained they got down at Kalyan and took a rickshaw to Bhiwandi,” said Sandeep Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of police, western zone, GRP. “We then tapped our informers and auto rickshaw wallas and nabbed the accused. He said he suspected her character,” said Arshuddin Shaikh, senior inspector of crime branch, GRP.