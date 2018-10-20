Man killed, sister injured in accident in Mumbai

Pratik was killed on the accident spot after suffering severe head injuries. (Representational image) Pratik was killed on the accident spot after suffering severe head injuries. (Representational image)

A 22-year-old man died and his sister was seriously injured after their bike crashed on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli early on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Pratik Londhe, and his sister, Pranali Londhe (20), who was riding pillion, were heading to their home in Govandi at 6.45 am, when Pratik lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pavement on the Airoli flyover.

Pratik was killed on the spot after suffering severe head injuries while Pranali was rushed to a nearby hospital by passing motorists.

The police said that she is in a serious condition.

A case of causing death due to negligence was registered against Pratik at Vikhroli police station.

