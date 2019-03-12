Maharashtra: Man killed in Aarey Colony mishap

A 21-year-old man was killed as two motorcycles collided in Aarey Colony on Sunday afternoon.

The man has been identified as Tushar More, a resident of Aarey Colony. He was riding pillion, while his friend, identified as Shubham Jondhale (21), was riding the two-wheeler.

Police said at 1 pm near OP Lake, an unidentified biker crashed into the duo’s bike, sending them both flying. Jondhale did not receive serious injuries.

But More, police added, was seriously injured when he hit his head on the ground and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.