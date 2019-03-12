Maharashtra: Man killed in Aarey Colony mishap

Toggle Menu
Police said at 1 pm near OP Lake, an unidentified biker crashed into the duo’s bike, sending them both flying. Jondhale did not receive serious injuries.

A 21-year-old man was killed as two motorcycles collided in Aarey Colony. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man was killed as two motorcycles collided in Aarey Colony on Sunday afternoon.

The man has been identified as Tushar More, a resident of Aarey Colony. He was riding pillion, while his friend, identified as Shubham Jondhale (21), was riding the two-wheeler.

But More, police added, was seriously injured when he hit his head on the ground and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

