Man killed as property dispute between cousins turns violent

A 21-year-old man was killed on Friday after a property dispute between cousins in Chembur turned violent.

The accused, Manish Gunjal and Nishant Gunjal, are locked in a property dispute with their cousins Pratik Gunjal and Aniket Gunjal.

At 2 am on Friday, Manish and Nishant along with some friends reached the house of their cousins in Chembur’s Postal Colony. The police said they were armed with knives.

At that time, Pratik and Aniket were having dinner with their friend Utkarsh Dhumal hours after immersing their Ganesh idol.

“As soon as they saw their cousins forcibly enter their house, the brothers locked themselves inside a room,” said Shalini Sharma, senior inspector, Chembur police station.

The men attacked Dhumal, who was stabbed multiple times. The attackers took away a mobile phone and bike belonging to their cousins.

Sharma said the police had detained two men and were interrogating them.

