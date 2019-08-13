Mumbai: Man killed, another injured as tree collapses on autorickshaw

A 45-year-old man was killed and another person injured after a tree reportedly collapsed on an autorickshaw in Mulund west, officials said Monday.

According to an official from the BMC’s disaster management cell, around 1 am on Monday, Ashok Shingre (45) and Rajesh Bhandari (29) were seated in an autorickshaw near HDFC Bank in Mulund west, when the tree collapsed on the vehicle. After the incident, both the men were rushed to M T Agarwal hospital, where Shingre was declared brought dead. An injured Bhandari, meanwhile, was admitted and is still undergoing treatment.

While the incident took place at night, it was reported to the disaster management cell only on Monday morning, officials said.

According to the data available with the BMC, this is the fourth death due to tree collapse this monsoon. On June 14, three people were killed in three separate tree collapse incidents.