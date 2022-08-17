Mumbai: Man who used app for ‘women seeking men’ kidnapped by extortionists

Three men have been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping a man whose number they got through a dating app and trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from him after offering him the job of a male escort, the Oshiwara police said Wednesday.

The main accused in the case is a dancer who is said to have participated in a popular dance show.

According to police, the 24-year-old complainant, who has an imitation jewellery business, gave his details on a dating app for “women seeking men”. The accused called him up on August 9 saying a woman was willing to pay Rs 20,000 for a male escort and that he would get half of the amount if he accepted the offer.

The complainant was asked to meet the accused near Infinity Mall in Andheri (west) around 11 pm on August 10. As they set out in a car to meet the female client, the accused allegedly tried to extort Rs 5 lakh from him saying they would get him arrested by police if he did not pay up. They, however, let him off after taking

Rs 12,000 from him and asking him to pay the rest later, according to police.

“We checked CCTV cameras and spotted the vehicle used in the crime. It helped us crack the case,” said Manohar Dhanwade, senior inspector of the Oshiwara police station.

The main accused, Mohitkumar Tak (29) alias Prashant dancer or Bebo, is a resident of Bangur Nagar in Goregaon.

“The main accused has used the same modus operandi to dupe others in the past,” said Anand Nagral, assistant police inspector.

The second accused, Wajhul Khan (35), an Ola driver and resident of Malwani, was booked for failing to alert police about the crime. Both were arrested on Tuesday and sent to police custody by a court.

The third accused, Kaif Ansari (20), was nabbed on Wednesday. He was allegedly present in the car and used his e-wallet’s QR code to receive the extorted money. A student, he has no past criminal record.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 385 (extortion by putting person in fear), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property), 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention).

Mohitkumar Tak, who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has five other cases of kidnapping and extortion pending against him. The charges in the cases include trespass, grievous hurt with robbery, criminal conspiracy, house trespass and assault.