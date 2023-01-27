Man alleged to be involved in nearly 400 cybercrimes held in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a man alleged to be involved in nearly 400 cybercrimes across the country.

Thanks to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, where citizens can upload complaints and phone numbers used in the crimes, when the police entered the accused’s number, they found out that 39 FIRs and 326 online complaints were filed against him. Most of the complaints were filed from Telangana.

An officer from Unit IV of the crime branch said that they received information about a cybercriminal who often came to a hotel on the Andheri Ghatkopar Highway and laid a trap.

The police initially detained him Friday. An officer said that during the course of investigation, they found out that the accused was involved in sextortion. They added that he had uploaded his number on a website to reportedly supply escorts and then in the guise of video calls, he would record videos of the victims and use them to blackmail his targets.

The Mumbai Police informed the other police units where FIRs were registered against the accused. On Friday, he was handed over to a team from Pune police since there is currently no FIR against him under the Mumbai Police, an officer said.