scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Man alleged to be involved in nearly 400 cybercrimes held in Mumbai

An officer from Unit IV of the crime branch said that they received information about a cybercriminal who often came to a hotel on the Andheri Ghatkopar Highway and laid a trap.

cybercriminal arrested in MumbaiThe Mumbai Police informed the other police units where FIRs were registered against the accused. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Man alleged to be involved in nearly 400 cybercrimes held in Mumbai
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a man alleged to be involved in nearly 400 cybercrimes across the country.

Thanks to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, where citizens can upload complaints and phone numbers used in the crimes, when the police entered the accused’s number, they found out that 39 FIRs and 326 online complaints were filed against him. Most of the complaints were filed from Telangana.

An officer from Unit IV of the crime branch said that they received information about a cybercriminal who often came to a hotel on the Andheri Ghatkopar Highway and laid a trap.

The police initially detained him Friday. An officer said that during the course of investigation, they found out that the accused was involved in sextortion. They added that he had uploaded his number on a website to reportedly supply escorts and then in the guise of video calls, he would record videos of the victims and use them to blackmail his targets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
More from Mumbai

The Mumbai Police informed the other police units where FIRs were registered against the accused. On Friday, he was handed over to a team from Pune police since there is currently no FIR against him under the Mumbai Police, an officer said.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 20:43 IST
Next Story

Clocks with Karnataka minister’s photo, BJP symbol distributed among students

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close