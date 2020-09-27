Man impaled by rod in bike accident survives

The Thane resident was inebriated when his bike had crashed into a construction site. (Representational)

Thirty-year-old Sandeep Bhondwe had a miraculous recovery after a rod pierced his skull in a bike accident at a construction site last week.

The Thane resident was inebriated when his bike had crashed into a construction site. A rod had pierced through his ear and entered the brain tissues in the incident. He was first rushed to a hospital at Shahapur, in Thane, by the local police and then referred to KEM hospital in Mumbai.

Doctors at KEM hospital conducted a series of tests and found the rod had pierced his brain and compressed a vertebral artery. On Thursday, he underwent surgery to remove the iron rod.

Dr Aadil Chagla, a neurosurgeon at KEM hospital, said the rod had entered Bhondwe’s ear and pierced his brain, leading to massive blood loss through the ear. “It had compressed some major arteries in his brain. He could not speak properly. We studied the location of the rod and all nearby arteries before doing the surgery,” Chagla said. Post operation, Bhondwe is now able to walk and can speak, he added.

