Man held with 1.2-kg heroin in Dharavi

The police had suspected that the seized contraband was sourced from Rajasthan.

A 47-year-old man was arrested from Dharavi with 1.2-kg heroin valued at Rs 2.40 crore, police said Thursday.

The accused, Manzar Deen Mohammad Shaikh, was out on bail after he was in 2018 arrested for possession of a smaller quantity of the opioid drug, police said. He began trafficking larger quantities of the contraband after he came out of jail, an official from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police crime branch said.

On Wednesday, officials from the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit laid a trap for Shaikh on 60 Feet Road in Dharavi.

“We are now trying to find out from whom Shaikh purchases heroin and to whom he supplies it,” the official said.

The ANC had made its last major seizure of heroin in January when it arrested two men near Malad railway station in possession of 6 kgs of the drug worth Rs 12 crore.

The police had suspected that the seized contraband was sourced from Rajasthan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd