Man held for stealing 59 cheques worth over Rs 46 lakh from bank in Mumbai

Kandivali police on Wednesday arrested a disabled man for allegedly stealing 59 cheques, worth Rs 46.33 lakh, from a co-operative bank.

According to the police, complainant Abhish Khare, an employee of the bank, had approached them Monday after the cheques reportedly went missing from the bank’s counter. In his complaint, Khare said a person had come to the bank to collect his passbook and had left after showing his Aadhaar card.

“We checked the CCTV cameras installed in the bank and saw the accused picking up the bundle of cheques from counter number 4 and walking away,” a police officer said. Investigators obtained his details from footage of the Aadhaar card and traced him on Facebook.

“On finding a profile with his picture, we sent a friend request to one of his friend and asked for the culprit’s residential address,” an investigator said. After obtaining his residential address, a police team picked up the accused, Ashok Gawde, from Khed in Pune. Gawde was brought to Kandivali and later arrested under relevant section of theft. He was later produced in court and sent to jail. The cheques were recovered.