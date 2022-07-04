Man held for killing fisherman at Girgaon Chowpatty, confesses to another murder in Goa

Police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing a fisherman at Girgaon Chowpatty last month. The accused had allegedly killed the victim on June 20 by smashing his head with a stone, claiming that the deceased had verbally abused him.

The DB Marg police claimed that the accused has confessed to another murder, allegedly committed by him in a similar manner in Goa in March. He had escaped to Mumbai after the previous offence, the police claimed.

According to police officials, the arrested person has been identified as Suraj Yadav. He was arrested from Hill road in Bandra.

Police said that the deceased, Gajannan Pawar, was at Girgaon Chowpatty for work on June 20 when Yadav allegedly killed him with a stone following an argument between the duo around midnight. The patrolling team of DB Marg police station spotted Pawar lying on the spot with injuries and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We found some document on him through which Pawar was identified and subsequently, we contacted his family and informed them about the incident,” said an officer. Pawar’s son, Manohar, identified him at the hospital.

The police registered a case of murder and started a manhunt for the accused.

“We found a wallet at the spot, which we suspected belonged to Yadav. His wallet contained his Aadhar card and a SIM card,” said a police official. During the course of investigation, the police also started checking CCTV footage, which showed the victim and the accused talking at midnight on June 20.

An investigator said, “Soon after, at 1.24am, the footage showed that he (Yadav) picked up a concrete stone and walked up to him (Pawar). He then smashed his head against it.”

The police officials said that they started chasing the suspect through CCTV cameras and when they scrutinised the cameras of the railway stations, they came to know that he got off at Bandra the following morning.

“Simultaneously, on the basis of the address found on his Aadhaar card, a team was sent to Yadav’s native place in Madhya Pradesh, where the locals informed us that he does not go there anymore,” said an officer.

Subsequently, the police team learnt that the accused was usually seen around Hill Road in Bandra.

“We then started looking for him at Hill Road, when suddenly a person with features that matched the murder suspect’s started walking towards us. We just got hold of him, asked for his name and took him to the police station,” said an officer.

The accused identified himself and later confessed to the crime. Police said that Yadav has confessed to another murder that he had committed in Goa.

An officer privy to the investigation said, “Yadav has said that he met a man at Madgaon station. He allegedly promised him a job and

subsequently, when they started walking on the Karnataka highway, they had a verbal altercation.”

The man allegedly abused Yadav following which he picked up a stone and smashed it against his head. Following this, he returned to Mumbai.

Deputy Commissioner of police Neelotpal (zone II) said, “We have arrested the accused in a murder case. He has confessed to killing

another man in Goa in March. We have informed Goa police about it and they shall soon take him into custody.” The accused was produced in Girgaon Court on Monday and was remanded in police custody till July 8.