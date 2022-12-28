Man held in Mumbai for stealing 40 pigeons, hunt on to trace stolen birds

The Mumbai police Sunday arrested a man for allegedly stealing 40 homing pigeons and selling them at a high price. The police are yet to recover the birds which are otherwise capable of finding their way home.

An officer said that the pigeons were kept in a cage-like enclosure at the residence of Ahmed Sayyad at a chawl in Kurla (east). “Sayyed had bought the birds for his children and had trained them as a hobby,” the officer said. He added that each bird costs over Rs 2,000.

As per the police, the theft occurred on the night of November 7. The next day, when Sayyed found out that the birds were missing, he approached the Chunabhatti police station where an FIR was registered.

During their probe, the police found out that Zeeshan Khan, who resides in the same area and has several FIRs related to theft registered against him, had stolen the birds and had sold them off at high prices. The police are yet to find all the birds and are trying to trace the buyers.

Khan was arrested under Sections 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer added.