Man held in Madhya Pradesh for murder of former sister-in-law

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a week after he allegedly killed the wife of his former brother-in-law in Vasai.

The accused, Kadir Shah (29), fled from Vasai on December 6 and led the police on a chase across Manmad, Nashik, Jalgaon and finally to his native village in MP. The deceased has been identified as Yasmeen (50), the wife Mohammad Naseem Saifi (52), who was earlier married to Shah’s sister. The couple separated a couple of years ago and Saifi married Yasmeen.

Shah worked as a welder at a garage in Vasai with Saifi. The police said that tension started between the two men earlier this month when Saifi did not pay Shah his salary worth Rs 30,000.

“Shah lived with Saifi and his wife Yasmeen in the couple’s home. He planned to steal when Saifi did not pay him his month’s wages,” said senior Inspector Prakash Birajdar of Waliv police station.

On December 6, Shah began to steal gold jewellery and cash at the house when he was caught red handed by Yasmeen. Afraid that she would inform her husband, Shah strangled her with a scarf and fled with valuables worth Rs 91,000. Saifi returned home to find his wife dead.

“We tracked the cellphone location of the accused all over Maharashtra and finally to his native village in MP,” Birajdar said. Shah was brought to Vasai on Thursday and booked on charges of murder and theft under the IPC.