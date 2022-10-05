scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Man held in Haryana for attack on Mumbai stockbroker last month

Police said the arrested man, Jayesh Thakkar, is a share trader-turned-politician in Gujarat’s Vadodara



THE MARINE Drive police on Tuesday arrested a Gujarat native from Haryana over an attack on a stockbroker in south Mumbai last month.

Police said the arrested man, Jayesh Thakkar, is a share trader-turned-politician in Vadodara, Gujarat.

At around 8am on September 4, the complainant, Shirish Shah, was waiting for a taxi near his house on N S Road when an unknown person approached him and stabbed him. Suffering injuries on his face and hand, Shah was admitted to a private hospital.

The Marine Drive police were informed following which a case was registered.

“The complainant suspected Thakkar’s involvement from the beginning as he had tried to attack him in the past as well because of a financial dispute. However, by the time we verified the suspicion, we came to know that Thakkar had applied for an anticipatory bail,” said an officer.

His plea was rejected in the last week of September following which a team was sent to Vadodara to get hold of him. “Thakkar has escaped from there and was traced to Gurgaon, Haryana, where he was arrested,” said an investigator. The police are trying to trace the attacker.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 03:09:12 am
