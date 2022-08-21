Man held from Shirdi over planting of IED in police officer’s vehicle in Punjab

In a joint operation with Punjab police, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Saturday in connection with an alleged case of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab Police.
The ATS officials had carried out searches in Shirdi town on Friday and apprehended the accused, identified as one Rajendra.
He was arrested from a hotel room in Shirdi. The man has been handed over by the ATS to a Punjab police team for further investigation.
On Wednesday, the special cell of Punjab police had arrested two persons from Delhi in connection with the IED found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality in Amritsar.
After receiving information, multiple teams of Punjab police were sent to different states to nab the suspects involved in the crime.
“The Punjab police is trying to ascertain why the accused planted the IED and hence the arrested person is taken to Punjab for further investigation,” said an ATS official.
