Man held from Pune for making derogatory remarks against leaders on social media

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested a man from Pune for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and other leaders on social media.

The Mumbai Police has also begun investigations into various fake accounts that had been abusing Mumbai Police and the state government, especially after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

An officer said that a Facebook user profile ‘Appa Keaserjavalgekar’ had been abusing several political leaders from Maharashtra, including some women leaders. The Mumbai Cyber Police registered an FIR in the case on October 9 under sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Anil Gaikwad from the Crime Branch (unit VI) began technical investigations in the matter. Based on the investigation, two teams were sent to Navi Mumbai and Pune. “One Shrishail Khajje (26) has been arrested from Pune in connection with the case,” an officer said.

The police said Khajje, who hails from Osmanabad, was working in Chikli area of Pune from where he was arrested. “The accused was brought to Mumbai for questioning to find out the reason behind the obscene messages posted online,” said DCP (Crime Branch) Akbar Pathan.

