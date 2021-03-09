Man held for tweeting rape, murder threats

DCP (Cyber) Rashmi Karandikar said: “We are investigating further to find out if he has harassed any other woman.”

A 26-year-old man from Yavatmal was arrested by Mumbai cyber police on Sunday for allegedly posting tweets threatening to rape and murder a senior BJP leader from the state.

The accused, Rahul Ade, has told the police that he did this to impress a senior leader from a rival party. DCP (Cyber) Rashmi Karandikar said: “We are investigating further to find out if he has harassed any other woman.”

On March 2, an FIR was lodged under IPC sections of stalking, insulting modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation, and under of IT Act for posting obscene comments.