Man held for trying to lace employer’s food with rat poison: Police

A 32-YEAR-OLD man, working as a domestic help in a Colaba residence, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to poison his employer by adding rat poison to her food. Police suspect Rizaul Mandal, who had started working at the complainant’s house two years ago, was trying to poison the 64-year-old woman as he was eyeing her property.

“We have arrested Mandal on the charge of administering poisonous substance. We will interrogate him to find out the motive,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1).

A police officer said only Mandal used to stay with the complainant, whose children are settled abroad. The woman runs a business out of her Colaba residence. In August, after the woman returned home from Singapore, where her son stays, she often started feeling drowsy.

“Every time she had something cooked by Mandal, she would feel unwell. When her daughter came down to visit her, even she started feeling unwell. One day, while having an omelette, her daughter found some red substance in the food. As she felt unwell again, she went to a doctor, who told her to get a blood test done,” the officer added.

“Based on the blood test report, the doctor suspected that someone was adding rat poison in their food. Since the family was already suspicious of Mandal, they informed the police.”

Preliminary probe has revealed that Mandal had been adding poison to the food. “We suspect he was eyeing their property. However, we don’t know what exactly his plans were,” the officer said.

