Man held for tricking girlfriend into stealing family jewellery, cash

THE AGRIPADA police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly defrauding his 19-year-old girlfriend by gaining her trust and manipulating her into stealing cash and gold valuables worth Rs 20 lakh from her house and handing them over to him.

Police said the incident has been taking place for the past six months and it came to light when the girl’s grandmother started looking for jewellery to wear them for a wedding.

According to police officials, the arrested person has been identified as Saiesh Jadhav. He is a third-year BCom student. His accomplice Sameer Shah, who helped him sell the valuables, has also been arrested.

The investigators revealed that the 19-year-old girl and Jadhav got in touch with each other on Instagram. “The duo chatted for a month,

during which they shared phone numbers and subsequently started dating each other,” said an officer.

One day in October, Jadhav allegedly told the teenager that he was in trouble and needed money. “As the parents of the girl are hearing and speech impaired, the 19-year-old handled their bank accounts, so she transferred Rs 74,000 from their bank account to Jadhav’s in multiple transactions,” said an officer.

Later, Jadhav allegedly told her that he was being falsely named in one case and in order to get himself out of it, he would have to give money, for which he allegedly manipulated the girl into stealing valuables from her house.

“Every time Jadhav took money from her, he would state a different reason… he had promised that he would return the money. But he would seek help of Shah to sell those valuables… with the money, he would

go and stay at five-star hotels with his other girlfriend,” said an investigator.

However, the incident came to light in the last week of January when the grandmother of the 19-year-old noticed that her jewellery was missing. “She wanted to wear them at a wedding, but she could not find them. She informed other family members, after which they assumed that someone had sneaked inside the house and escaped with the jewels,” said an officer.

When her family members were about to lodge a police complaint, the 19-year-old confessed that she had stolen them. The teenager further alleged that Jadhav had manipulated her into stealing the valuables and handing them over to him.

The family then submitted a complaint application at a police station, after which a case was registered on March 22 under relevant sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust. “We managed to traced Jadhav from central Mumbai and arrest him,” said an officer.

During the interrogation, Jadhav reportedly revealed the role of Shah, who is a sandwich seller in Worli, after which he was arrested.

Police said they are trying to ascertain whether Jadhav had committed similar offences in the past. “He has spent

most of the money he got from her. We have managed to recover some gold ornaments…,” said an officer.

The two accused are currently in police custody.