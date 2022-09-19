scorecardresearch
Man held for threatening woman with rape, murder

This is the 20th case against the accused, identified as Imtiyaz Ansari, 49. He is a resident of Kurla and was nabbed on Saturday from Sakinaka, based on technical evidence. He is the same person who was arrested back in 2017 for stealing the purse of actor Karishma Kapoor’s house help from the actor’s residence.

The 32-year-old complainant works as a manager in a private company in Gamdevi police station area. She told police the accused called her “100 times” on her phone and her landline number passing sexually explicit comments and further gave rape and murder threats to her demanding Rs 10,000 by Gpay on his number.

