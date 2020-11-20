Mumbai: Man held for threatening to bomb Saudi Arabia embassy office, school

The police then checked with the Juhu post office from where the letter was dispatched.

A 47-YEAR-OLD man was arrested last week for allegedly sending a letter to the embassy of Saudi Arabia, threatening to bomb its office in south Mumbai and a school in Versova. In the letter, the accused, Sujit Ram Gidwani, pretended to be a woman. The police said he is alleged to have written the letter after the woman whom he impersonated rejected his marriage proposal.

While Gidwani was arrested on Friday, the Saudi Arabia embassy received the letter on November 10.” The letter was sent by post. The embassy informed us, following which a case under sections506 (II)(criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace)was registered,” said an officer from the Cuffe Parade police station.

Following this, the police tracked down the woman whose details were mentioned in the letter. “We knew that she was not the one who sent the letter, instead someone wanted to implicate her. So, we sent a team to her residence and she happened to mention Gidwani,” the officer said.

The police then checked with the Juhu post office from where the letter was dispatched. While tracing Gidwani’s movements with the help of his cellphone data, the police found him in the vicinity of the post office. “We went to his residence in Lokhandwala and brought him in for interrogation,” said the officer, adding that Gidwani confessed to the crime.

“He said he met the woman through a dating application. The accused, who works in the sharemarket, proposed marriage to

her…The woman rejected his proposal but he kept insisting, following which she started distancing herself from him,” said the officer.

The accused was produced in court on November 13 and remanded in police custody till November 16. “He was produced in court again and remanded in judicial custody till November 23,” the officer added.

