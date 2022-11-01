scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Man held for ‘switching’ ATM card; 44 debit, credit cards recovered

The 21-year-old victim said in her complaint that on October 28, when she was trying to withdraw money from a HDFC ATM kiosk in Sakinaka's Jarimari, the accused approached her and offered her help in withdrawing money.

“We have seized 43 more stolen debit and credit cards from his possession," said Arjun Kudle, Assistant Inspector, Sakinaka Police. (Representational/File)

THE SAKINAKA Police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly “switching” a woman’s debit card on the pretext of helping her to withdraw money from an ATM in Andheri (West), and withdrawing Rs 51,000 from her bank account.

More from Mumbai

The 21-year-old victim said in her complaint that on October 28, when she was trying to withdraw money from a HDFC ATM kiosk in Sakinaka’s Jarimari, the accused — identified as Sahil Shaikh, a resident of Kurla — approached her and offered her help in withdrawing money. He took her ATM card and switched it with a duplicate one. “We have seized 43 more stolen debit and credit cards from his possession,” said Arjun Kudle, Assistant Inspector, Sakinaka Police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 05:17:55 am
Next Story

As deadline ends, 34 lakh consumers opt for power subsidy in Delhi

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement