Man held for ‘switching’ ATM card; 44 debit, credit cards recovered

THE SAKINAKA Police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly “switching” a woman’s debit card on the pretext of helping her to withdraw money from an ATM in Andheri (West), and withdrawing Rs 51,000 from her bank account.

The 21-year-old victim said in her complaint that on October 28, when she was trying to withdraw money from a HDFC ATM kiosk in Sakinaka’s Jarimari, the accused — identified as Sahil Shaikh, a resident of Kurla — approached her and offered her help in withdrawing money. He took her ATM card and switched it with a duplicate one. “We have seized 43 more stolen debit and credit cards from his possession,” said Arjun Kudle, Assistant Inspector, Sakinaka Police.