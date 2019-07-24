Mumbai: Man held for ‘shooting’ son

A day after 33-year-old Vicky Ganji was found dead in his residence, the police arrested his father for shooting him. The motive for the murder, however, remains unknown.

The Oshiwara police station took Srinivas Ganji (54) into custody on Tuesday after questioning him the whole day. A senior police official said that both father and son fought frequently. “We are interrogating the accused to learn what led to him killing his son,” the official said.

Vicky, a post-graduate in management, was shot inside his apartment in Oshiwara, Andheri West, between 8.30 and 9 pm. According to a complaint filed by Srinivas, he had found Vicky lying in a pool of blood after he had heard the sound of a gunshot, and had rushed him to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police said that he had been shot in the chest. A country-made pistol was found at Ganji’s residence, police said.