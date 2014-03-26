Man held for sexually abusing 4-yr-old kin

The MHB Colony police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man from Borivali for allegedly sexually abusing a distant relative who was just four years old.

According to the MHB Colony police, the victim is a resident of Ganesh Nagar. The accused, who is a distant relative of the girl, resides in her neighbourhood and works as an electrician.

The officers said that on Monday, the accused, Vinod Salvi, took the girl to his house after luring her with a chocolate, and sexually abused her, “Since the girl knew the man, she went with him. The man has, in the past too, taken the girl home on the pretext of playing with her,” said an officer of the MHB Colony police station.

The officers said that on Tuesday, when the girl’s mother was bathing her, the victim began to cry due to pain.

When asked who injured her, the girl pointed to Salvi. Her mother then took her to a doctor, who confirmed sexual abuse, following which they approached the MHB Colony police and registered an FIR against Salvi. The police arrested Salvi under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act. The accused has been remanded to police custody.

