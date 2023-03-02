Man held for sexual assault of minor, his second arrest in four years for similar offence

A 55-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on Sunday. According to police, this is the second time a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) offence has been registered against the accused in the city.

The accused was previously arrested for allegedly raping his brother’s 12-year-old daughter in June 2019.

An officer said that the incident took place on February 26 when the accused, along with his wife, was going to the market to buy vegetables.

The victim, who resides in the same locality, was also on her way to the market so the accused told him he can drop her there.

After riding some distance, the man’s wife got off the bike to purchase something. The accused then rode ahead with the victim and parked the bike some distance ahead. Later, he told the victim to help him get into a parked vehicle and later he allegedly assaulted her in the parked vehicle.

The girl informed her parents once she returned home and they approached the local police, where an FIR was registered and the accused was placed under arrest.