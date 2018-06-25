Man held for ‘sending obscene videos, e-mails’ to actress

“We got details of the account from which the e-mails and messages were being sent, following which the accused was traced to Karvir in Kolhapur. He was caught from his residence,” said an officer from Sahar police station. (Representational Image) “We got details of the account from which the e-mails and messages were being sent, following which the accused was traced to Karvir in Kolhapur. He was caught from his residence,” said an officer from Sahar police station. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene e-mails and videos to an actor who works in the Marathi film industry. The police said the accused was arrested from Kolhapur last week after he allegedly sent more than 42 obscene videos to the woman earlier this month.

The accused has been identified as Sarang Joshi from Karvir in Kolhapur. The police said Joshi sent the woman a message on her Instagram profile claiming that he was a fan. But later, the woman blocked him as the accused allegedly kept sending her lewd content on her Instagram profile.

“After blocking him, the complainant found 42 e-mails containing lewd and sexually explicit videos sent by the man. She hadn’t noticed the e-mails earlier as they went directly to her spam folder,” said an officer. After speaking to her husband, the actor, who has worked in Marathi films and television serials, approached Sahar police station and registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

“We got details of the account from which the e-mails and messages were being sent, following which the accused was traced to Karvir in Kolhapur. He was caught from his residence,” said an officer from Sahar police station. According to police, Joshi said he had lost his job recently and was not in the right frame of mind while committing the crime.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App