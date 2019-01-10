Man held for running over six-year-old boy on New Year’s Day

A MAN was arrested for allegedly running over a six-year-old boy when he was crossing the street near Grant Road railway station on January 1. The driver, identified as Prashant Kamble, was arrested on Monday, produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The complainant in the case is the minor’s father, a daily wager. The incident happened when he was relocating from Grant Road station as his shanty was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Advertising

“I packed my belongings and was walking with the children at 6.30am, my eldest son was walking ahead of us when an Ertiga car ran over him,” stated the complainant.

By the time he could react, the driver had fled the spot. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on January 2.

“We got the car’s registration number from footage of a CCTV camera in the area. We traced the accused and arrested him,” said a police officer.