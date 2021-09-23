Man held for running illegal parking lot at Colaba

A 24-year-old man has been booked by Mumbai police for allegedly running an unauthorized parking lot at Colaba in south Mumbai.

According to police officials, the case was registered on Monday when a constable noticed the parking lot while he was on patrolling duty. “We were roaming in our area when, at around 11.30 am, we saw a Maruti Eco car parked illegally on Best Road. We went and told the driver that he had parked in a no-parking spot and he pointed towards an individual standing behind his car and said that he had charged him Rs 100 for keeping his car there,” the cop said.

The police officials went and inquired about the man. He was identified as Shivkumar Soni and told the police that he works for a private company who has been given a contract to run a parking lot.

The police then conducted an inquiry and learnt that BMC has awarded them a contract of running a parking lot on P Ramchandani Road, which is adjacent to Best Road. However, Soni had started occupying the vacant space on Best Road and was using it for parking.

“He had started charging motorists by allowing them to park their vehicles on Best Road, who’s contract was initially offered to their firm but they did not take,” an officer said, while adding, “As he has defrauded people by using vacant space of the government to operate a parking lot, a case of cheating has been registered against him.”

The Colaba police said that they are yet to make an arrest in the case, as they are trying to ascertain whether it was Soni who was committing the crime or the company was also involved.