Man held for rape of 27-year-old woman

In her statement to the police, the woman has alleged that she met Sunil in 2019 when she was looking for a job

A man was arrested last week after a 27-year-old woman alleged that he had raped her multiple times on the pretext of marrying her.

The woman first approached Bhoiwada police in Mumbai, which registered an offence and transferred the case to Lonavala police as the first instance of alleged rape took place in a resort there.

On the basis of her complaint, the man, Sunil Waghmare, was booked under sections 376 (2)(n) (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. He was arrested on Saturday. The accused is the brother of state Congress spokesperson Dr Raju Waghmare.

In her statement to the police, the woman has alleged that she met Sunil in 2019 when she was looking for a job. He promised to facilitate a job for her, following which, he raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

“When the complainant came to know that the accused is married and has children, he told her that he and his wife were not in a happy relationship and wanted to get a divorce,” said an officer, adding that Sunil also promised to marry her.

To make his claims look real, Sunil took her to Lonavala on the pretext of meeting an advocate helping him in getting a divorce. They went to a resort instead. When she asked about the lawyer, Sunil said he had lied. “Despite her refusal, the accused forced himself on her,” said the officer.

Sunil allegedly raped her multiple times between November 24, 2019 and February 18, 2021. The two even signed an agreement of live-in-relationship and the complainant left her house and started staying in a rented apartment provided by the accused, said police.

“When the complainant asked him to marry her, he would often avoid the question. Recently, he told her his wife has refused to divorce him. He said that he won’t be marrying her,” said the officer. The woman then approached Bhoiwada police.

After his arrest, Sunil was produced in court, which sent him to police custody till March 5.

When contacted, Raju Waghmare said the case was politically motivated.