Man held for posing as Sriram Raghavan, lures aspiring actors into nude photoshoot

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly creating fake Instagram and Facebook accounts in the name of writer and director Sriram Raghavan and interacting with aspiring models and actors, officials said on Thursday.

The accused — Shanmuga Thangavel, a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchengode — holds a degree in Computer Science, said police, adding that he had allegedly even asked some of the women to take part in photoshoots as part of an “audition” for an upcoming web series with nude scenes.

According to Raghavan, an aspiring actress informed him in March this year that a man, impersonating as the director, interacted with her on Facebook and offered her a role in an upcoming web series. The imposter allegedly told her that there were “nude scenes” in the web series, for which she would have to do a photoshoot and share her photographers with him. He even shared a fake email id in the name of the director with the woman. Raghavan immediately collected the links of fake profiles in his name from the woman, and filed a complaint at the Versova police station. An FIR was registered against an unknown person under Section 419 (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act, said police.

“The director alleged in the FIR that the accused had been interacting with several aspiring models and actresses via fake Instagram and Facebook accounts for at least one year. He said that he approached police after receiving similar complaints about the same,” a police officer from the Versova police station said, requesting anonymity.

Police launched an investigation, and eventually traced the accused based on technical evidence on Tuesday (September 27) and arrested him from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchengode on the next day. He owns a shop providing computer related services, in Tiruchengode. We are trying to find out how many more women were duped by him, said police. “The accused will remain in police custody till Friday, and a further investigation is underway,” said Javed Shaikh, assistant inspector.

Raghavan — a national award-winning director known for directing movies like ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Badlapur’ — told police that he only has a Facebook account, and is not there on any other social media platform.