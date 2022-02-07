Man held for murder of 40-yr-old over repayment of Rs 100

February 7, 2022 3:24:22 am
The Dahisar police Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing a 40-year-old driver on Friday. Police said that the accused, who is a mechanic by profession, strangulated him to death after a verbal altercation over Rs 100 and subsequently burned his remains to mislead the police claiming that he has died by suicide.
The deceased has been identified as Raju Patil (40), who is a resident of Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar. Police said that Patil’s relative had taken Rs 100 from the accused, Parmeshwar Kokate (28) and was not returning the amount to him.
