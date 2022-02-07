Man held for murder of 40-yr-old over repayment of Rs 100

The deceased has been identified as Raju Patil (40), who is a resident of Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar.

The Dahisar police Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing a 40-year-old driver on Friday. Police said that the accused, who is a mechanic by profession, strangulated him to death after a verbal altercation over Rs 100 and subsequently burned his remains to mislead the police claiming that he has died by suicide.