Man held for molesting minor

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl on Saturday.

The police said Pradip Das was unemployed. He allegedly stopped the girl,who knows him,while she was on her way home. Das allegedly caught her hand and touched her inappropriately,police said.

Man falls off CR local,dies

A man was killed after he fell off a moving local train between the Ghatkopar and Vidyavihar railway stations on the Central line around 9.45 pm on Sunday. The police said they received a call at around 9.45 pm Sunday.

