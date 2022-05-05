Man held for molesting minor, his 18th arrest over sexual abuse

The arrest of a Mumbai resident on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl has revealed that the man is a repeat offender.

Thirty-year-old Kalpesh Devdhare already has 17 crime cases against him and is wanted in another case in 2021. Between 2011 and 2020, he was arrested 17 times in cases of molestation, including two of kidnapping as well.

Police said during his questioning they learnt that the accused got addicted to watching adult content in video parlours when he was younger, after which he started molesting women.

In the latest incident, the minor was playing with her friends in her housing society when the accused allegedly took her aside and molested her. An FIR was registered under the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Crime Branch then took over the probe.

The police said Devdhare, a driver by profession, stayed with his mother, brother, and his family. But they abandoned him when he continued to commit such crimes. Recently, he has been staying in a

dormitory.

“His family and friends would pay for his bail but now even they will not help him,” said a police official.

“He will be produced before a sessions court,” said Aviraj Kurade, a senior inspector of the police’s Crime Branch.