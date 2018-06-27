Man held for killing wife in Navi Mumbai

“We have arrested and booked the husband. Further investigation is going on,” the police said.(Representational Image) “We have arrested and booked the husband. Further investigation is going on,” the police said.(Representational Image)

A man from Koparkhairane was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife after he hit her with a rod, police said. Police said the woman has been identified as Rekha Gowda, wife of Dharma Gowda.

Koparkhairane senior inspector Shivaji Awate said the house was locked when they reached the spot. “When we broke the lock and went inside, we found the woman with serious head injuries, lying dead,” he said.

Awate said, “We took the man into custody in the evening and he has confessed that he had committed the crime.” Gowda told police that on Tuesday morning, he sent his elder son to school and the younger one to a neighbor’s house. Gowda doubted that his wife was having extra marital affair, police said. “The couple fought over it and then he hit her with a rod, locked the house and left,” an officer privy to the case said.

“We have arrested and booked the husband. Further investigation is going on,” Awate said.

