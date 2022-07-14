Man held for ‘killing lover’ after fight at lodge in Madh

A 36-year-old man was tracked down and arrested in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly murdering his lover, a 47-year-old woman, at a lodge in Madh, Malad (west) on Monday. Police said the incident took place after the two got into a fight, adding that the families of both the victim and accused were aware about the extra-marital affair. However, the motive behind the crime remains unclear.

The victim, 47-year-old Amalumary Charlie, worked as a guard for a security establishment and the arrested accused, 36-year-old Amit Bhuvad, worked as a housekeeper. Charlie lost her husband and had been living with her three children. Bhuvad lived with his wife and their seven-year-old child. It was alleged that the two had checked into a lodge on Monday evening where they are believed to have consumed liquor, after which a fight took place. During the fight, Bhuvad allegedly strangled her to death and left the room on Tuesday morning.

A housekeeper from the hotel knocked on their door to find out if they wanted to extend their stay. As nobody answered, the lodge authorities unlocked the door with a duplicate key and found the woman lying unconscious. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

The police identified the woman from the photocopy of the identity document that she produced while booking the room in the lodge. The accused, too, had produced his PAN card at the lodge and his identity was ascertained from the photocopy of the document.

He was picked up in the early hours of Wednesday from his new workplace. He was booked for murder and produced before a magistrate court which remanded him to police custody for further probe.