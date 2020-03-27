Man held for ‘killing’ brother over spat due to stepping out during lockdown

In his statement to police, Rajesh said Durgesh started bleeding and pushed the other two out of the house and locked himself inside and hung himself. (Representational Photo) In his statement to police, Rajesh said Durgesh started bleeding and pushed the other two out of the house and locked himself inside and hung himself. (Representational Photo)

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his younger brother in Kandivali after a fight erupted between them over stepping out of the house during the lockdown announced due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 am on Wednesday, when the younger brother, Durgesh Thakur (21), insisted that his brother Rajesh and wife stay home, owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a lockdown.

Police said Durgesh worked as a waiter in Pune and Rajesh in a saloon in Kandivali. Durgesh, having lost his job due to the lockdown, was staying with Rajesh and his wife, police added.

“Rajesh told Durgesh he was going out to buy groceries with his wife. Durgesh insisted they don’t step out of the house but the elder brother didn’t listen,” said an officer, adding that when the couple returned, Durgesh picked a fight and even attacked them.

“As he was attacking them, Rajesh picked up a pan and hit him thrice on his head,” said Senior Inspector Raju Kasbe of Samta Nagar police station.

In his statement to police, Rajesh said Durgesh started bleeding and pushed the other two out of the house and locked himself inside and hung himself.

He also told police that he broke the door open with the help of neighbours and untied his body, following which they rushed to the hospital.

Kasbe said, “Initially, we got a call saying someone had committed suicide, but a post-mortem showed that the person had died of a head injury.” A case of murder was registered against Rajesh and he was arrested.

